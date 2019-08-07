April 19, 1945 - August 3, 2019
Sharon Kay Green Michaelsen, 74 of Lincoln died August 3, 2019. Born April 19, 2019 in Monterey, California, the daughter of Wayne and Kathleen Green. She married Rick Michaelsen on August 29, 1975.
Survivors are sons: Robert (Sara) Nicholson, Kelly Michaelsen; daughters: Debra (Sammy) Luci and Jaclyn (Jon) Panipinto; nine grandchildren; sisters: Pam (Craig) Wagner, Barb Addison; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 ‘O' Street. In lieu of flowers, please bring school supplies to donate to Riley School in Sharon's name. Condolences at Wyuka.com
