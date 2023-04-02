Mrs. Sharon Kay Buskirk, 79, of Hickman, KY, formerly of Lincoln, NE, passed away at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Sharon was born on December 27, 1943 in O'Neill, NE to the late Charles Dale and Gladys (Marie) Potts. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Gilford Lewis Buskirk, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Lee (Val) Buskirk and Vincent Sterling Buskirk, both of Hickman, KY, and Gerald Kunath of Lincoln, NE, a brother, Lester Potts of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren, Stephanie Frame of Lincoln, NE, Christina and Ronald Buskirk of Phoenix, AZ, Ashley Wright of Lincoln, NE, Briar and Brody Sluka of Lincoln, NE, Tasheika Nelson of Beatrice, NE, Kyle Kunath of Beatrice, NE, Ashley Kunath of Lincoln, NE, and a host of great-grandchildren.