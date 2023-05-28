Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sharon Kay (Brophy) Martell

July 5, 1944 - March 23, 2023

Sharon Kay (Brophy) Martell, 78, of Lincoln, NE, passed away March 23, 2023. She was born on July 5, 1944 in Lincoln, to Randolph Brophy and Letty (Sherrow) Gardiner.

Sharon loved Elvis and enjoyed car races, skating, bowling, watching movies, playing Tetris, and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Bevans; grandchildren: Troy Martell, Taylor Bevans, and Zoe Bevans; along with nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Raymond, Donald, and Arthur; and grandchild, Drake Martell.

Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th Street, Lincoln, NE.

Memorials to the family for future designation.