November 26, 1946 - November 19, 2019
Sharon K. Clark, 72, of Omaha, passed away on November 19th, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Omaha. She was born on November 26th, 1946 to Henry & Adeline (Hefner) Kehlenbeck in Nebraska City. Sharon married Brad Clark on June 7, 1968 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. She worked as a bank clerk for 25 years. Sharon was strong in her faith and was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church (North Branch) where she served on many committees. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling and had lots of friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her Husband: Brad Clark; Daughters: Lori (Tyler) Zahn, Lisa (Tim) Wurtele, Grandchildren: McKenna Zahn, Jake Zahn, Logan Zahn, Olivia Zahn, Sam Wurtele, Charles Wurtele; Sisters-in-law: Margie Kehlenbeck, Barb Clark: Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law: Mark & Amy Clark; also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother: Richard Kehlenbeck and Brother-in-law: Scott Clark.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 11 A.M. at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in rural Avoca, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com