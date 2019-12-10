Sharon K Briggs

October 8, 1948 - December 8, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon was born in Grand Island Nebraska to Fred and Mildred Brown on October 8, 1948. She was a Graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1965. She spent most of her life working in Real Estate all over the country and also lived in Italy for a few years before settling in Jensen Beach Florida where she lived until she lost her 3 year battle with cancer on December 8th, 2019.

Sharon is survived by her Daughter and Son in Law Cassandra and Richard Schmitz, Sister Kathleen Witherwax who devoted so much of the last 3 years caring for her sister including full time Hospice care for her last 6 weeks, Step Sister Ruth Tipton, Step Brothers Lonnie and Scott Robinson, Niece Chanda Gerdes, as well as numerous extended family members.

No service at her request, all Memorials to the Dog Rescue Charity of your choice in her name.