Sharon Davidson
July 21, 1940 - May 1, 2023
Sharon Davidson, age 82, of York, NE, died May 1, 2023 at York. Born July 21, 1940 in Fairbury, NE to Donald and Ilma Rosener.
Survivors include: husband Orville of York, sons: John Cartwright, Jim (Susie) Cartwright, Jay (Jenny) Cartwright, Jerry (Lisa) Cartwright, stepchildren: Rick (Kathy) Davidson, Renee (Rod) Krumm, NE, Kip (Tiffany) Davidson.
Celebration of Life: 10:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, York. Cremation. Family will greet friends Friday, May 12, 2023 6-7:30 PM at Metz Mortuary, York.
Memorials: First Presbyterian Church in York or York Community Foundation.