July 4, 1938 - October 5, 2019
Sharon Berry, 81 of Lincoln, passed away October 5, 2019. Sharon was born on July 4, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Leonard and Betty (Jacobs) Fangman. She grew up in Omaha, but after she and Wesley Berry were married in August 1960, they spent most of their married life in Lincoln. Sharon was a huge fan of Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Volleyball and she enjoyed volunteering at church as well as reading and spending time with her family and animals.
Sharon is survived by her three daughters: Lisa Purtle of Olathe, KS, Julie (husband John) Rise of Olathe, KS and Kristin (husband Guy) Music of Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren: Lauren Stine, David Stine, Thomas Christoffersen, Wesley Rise, Noah Hennessey, Katherine Rise and Regan Hennessey; sister Joyce Korinek, nephew Tom Tanner, nieces Andrea Rusco and Regina Putrino. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Wesley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, October 11, 2019, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-7 pm, with family present from 6-7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will be at 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to UNL Athletic Dept or Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. www.bmlfh.com