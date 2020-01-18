January 26, 1947 - January 16, 2020
Sharon Ann Kuehn, age 72 passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Sharon was born January 26, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Raymond and Violet Kuehn. Sharon went to Lincoln High School, graduated in 1965. She worked for the State of Nebraska. She enjoyed bowling, and spending time with her family, pets and friends
Preceded in death by her parents and brother Garry Kuehn. Survived by her sister Linda Kuehn (Gary) Rumbaugh; brother Bill Kuehn; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St. Interment at 2:30 PM at Yankee Hill Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska. lincolnfh.com