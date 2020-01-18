Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Sharon Ann Kuehn, age 72 passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Sharon was born January 26, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Raymond and Violet Kuehn. Sharon went to Lincoln High School, graduated in 1965. She worked for the State of Nebraska. She enjoyed bowling, and spending time with her family, pets and friends