Sharon A. Jacobson

March 15, 1942 – September 15, 2020

Sharon Anne Jacobson passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Lincoln, Nebraska after a two-year battle with cancer. Sharon was born on March 15, 1942 to Michael and Charlotte (Keithly) Messineo. She graduated from Pius X High School in 1960 and graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a degree in Education in 1964, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Sharon taught third grade at Brownell and took great joy in watching her students learn and grow. On December 14, 1969, she married John Jacobson, with whom she had two children.

Sharon carried her passion for education throughout her life, serving in the PTA at Ruth Pyrtle and on the Community Advisory Council at Lincoln East. Her spirit of giving and volunteerism extended beyond her children's schools and into the community as well. In addition to serving as the president of the Ruth Pyrtle PTA, she also served on the PTA at the district level, served on the Volunteers in Schools Speaker's Bureau Committee and, along with her husband, was a founding member of the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.