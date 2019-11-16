April 15, 1936 – November 13, 2019
Sharol A. Knobel, 83, of Fairbury, passed away November 13, 2019 at Gardenside LTC in Fairbury. She was born April 15, 1936 to Homer & Blanche (Wanek) Nickel at Western, Nebraska.
Services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials have been established to Blue Valley Community Action. www.gerdesmeyer@diodecome.net
