{{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 1936 – November 13, 2019

Sharol A. Knobel, 83, of Fairbury, passed away November 13, 2019 at Gardenside LTC in Fairbury. She was born April 15, 1936 to Homer & Blanche (Wanek) Nickel at Western, Nebraska.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials have been established to Blue Valley Community Action. www.gerdesmeyer@diodecome.net

To send flowers to the family of Sharol Knobel, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 18
Memorial Service
Monday, November 18, 2019
11:00AM
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE 68352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharol's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments