Sharalyn Sue (Behmer) Zinnecker
March 1, 1936- July 10, 2023
Sharalyn Sue (Behmer) Zinnecker, 87, of Lincoln, passed away July 10, 2023. Born March 1, 1936, in Hoskins, Nebraska, the daughter of Lloyd and Anna (Anderson) Behmer. Sharalyn (Shari) Married John Zinnnecker on June 5, 1963.
Shari is survived by her children: Christina Jones (daughter) and husband Rick; Karl Zinnecker (son), Joel Zinnecker (son) and wife Brenda, and Gretchen Doerneman(daughter) and huband Randy. Grandchildren: Michael Doerneman, Katie Doerneman, Megan Doerneman, Ana Zinnecker, Jacob Zinnecker, Nicholas Jones, Laura Jones, Jesse Jones, and Jeremie Jones. Great-Grandchildren: Aspen Jones, Oliver Jones, Lily Jones, Isaiah Jones, and Olivia Jones.
Service: July 13, 2023 at 10:00 am, Butherus Maser and Love Mortuary, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68510
Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Sharalyn's memory at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.BMLFH.com
