December 1, 1928 - October 25, 2019
Shannon O. Sellers 90, of Lincoln, passed away on October 25, 2019. Born December 1, 1928, in Ensley AL to Joseph and Ima (Vaughn) Sellers; Air Force Korean War Veteran. Family includes son, Zan Sellers of Texas and daughter Renae Odell of Lincoln, NE; numerous extended family members and friends.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., prior to the service on Monday. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online roperandsons.com