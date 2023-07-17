Shannon Meyer

Shannon Meyer, age 87, of Omaha, NE, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Preceded in death by son, Griffin; and daughter-in-law, Diana.

Survived by husband of 67 years, Don Meyer Sr.; sons: Don Jr. (Lisa) and Jeff (Monica); grandchildren: Jill (Geoff), Lisa Rae, Don III (Tess), and Preston; great-grandchildren: Ella, Kevin, Paislee, Journey, Lennon, and Twyla.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles Road, Omaha, NE.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society.