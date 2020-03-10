Shannon Marie Perry
Shannon Marie Perry

Shannon Marie Perry

October 25, 1982 - March 8, 2020

Service information

Mar 13
Viewing
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 13
Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3128 S St. Lincoln
Lincoln, NE 68503
