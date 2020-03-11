You have free articles remaining.
October 25, 1982 - March 8, 2020
Shannon Marie Perry, Lincoln. 10/25/1982 – 3/8/2020. Viewing 1-9 pm Friday with Rosary Service at 7pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Shannon Perry, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 13
Viewing
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
1:00PM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Mar 13
Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3128 S St. Lincoln
Lincoln, NE 68503
3128 S St. Lincoln
Lincoln, NE 68503
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.