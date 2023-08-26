Shane Sheeks

November 27, 1981 - June 26th, 2023

Shane was born on November 27, 1981, in Grand Island, NE, the son of Dale Lee Sheeks Jr. and Sherri Hurley. He passed away on June 26th, 2023.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, NE.

As a child Shane lived in Yucaipa, CA, as a young adult he lived in Colorado where in 1999 he graduated from Mesa Ridge High School in Colorado Springs.

He worked many jobs in his life but found his favorite job at O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Grand Island and later in Seattle, WA where he was promoted to Store Manager.

On July 3, 2018, he married the love of his life Kristen (Boring) Sheeks to whom he claimed that “She's no longer boring!”

Shane loved working on Honda cars, watching the Raiders, rollerblading, attending punk rock concerts, watching James Bond, watching and collecting Star Wars, playing pool, and collecting Pez dispensers and bobble heads. He loved living in southern California, and he loved to travel (Ireland being his favorite).

Shane is survived by his loving wife Kristen Sheeks; daughter, Samantha Sheeks; father, Dale Jr. (Kathy) Sheeks; mother, Sherri Hurley; brother, Scott (Dana Greene) Sheeks; grandmother, Marlene Hurley; father-in-law, Michael (Suzanne) Boring; sisters-in-law: Charlene and Lauren; brother-in-law, Wade; uncles and aunts; cousins; nephews; friends; and but not least his companions, Bailey and Finnigan.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Sheeks Sr.; grandmother, Waunita (Kunes) McGaugh; step grandfather, Buddy McGaugh; grandfather, Gary Hurley; and brother-in-law, Bryce Boring.

Shane was deeply loved and will be greatly missed!