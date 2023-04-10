Shanakay (Wills) Bauer

February 15, 1956 - March 27, 2023

Shanakay (Wills) Bauer, 67, of Lincoln, died March 27, 2023. Born February 15, 1956 in Lincoln, NE, she was the only daughter of Earl and Norma (Freehling) Wills. She married Gregory Bauer on February 14, 1984 and together they raised a daughter Casey and son Douglas. Shana met her husband Greg while working at Lincolnland Towing in Capitol Beach. Lincolnland coworkers became another family that produced many lifelong friendships for them.

In 2002, Shana and Greg began driving over the road as a team, which lasted for several years before deciding to “slow down” and drive more locally. They wanted to be closer to home as their grandchildren grew up. One of their favorite activities was cheering them on at their many Sporting, Band, FBLA, Choir, Speech and One Act events. Anyone else attending these events surely heard Shana shout “That's my grandson/granddaughter!” any time they did anything that made her proud of them, which was often!

Shana's home was always open to anyone that wanted to drop by for a chat, a cup of coffee and lots of laughter. Shana and Greg loved traveling to visit family and friends in the Chicago area. She especially treasured a trip to California in 2019 in which she was able to see the ocean and have a lot of fun and create many fond memories with “The California Crew” side of the family.

In December 2020, Shana suffered a life-threatening traumatic brain injury while working near David City. As always, she never gave up and worked very hard to get back to her family after nearly seven months of rehab at Bryan East and QLI in Omaha. She may not have liked all the PT, OT and Speech Therapy, but she never stopped fighting to be able to come home.

Ultimately, Shana's brain injury required long term care and she began living at The Good House Tabitha Residence in the Fall of 2022. We are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, CNA's and staff at Bryan, QLI, and Tabitha's Good House for the amazing care they gave her. She was not able to communicate well after the accident, but she always had a smile ready for those coming to see her and a “Be Good” or “I love you” when they left.

Shana and Greg were never far from each other, and we are now so grateful they are reunited again; dancing, laughing and watching over all of us – just like they always have.

Shana is survived by her children; daughter, Casey (Andy) Clements of Elmwood, NE; son, Douglas Outz; daughter, Michelle Summers both of Lincoln, NE; seven grandchildren, Josiah, Ethan, and Samuel Clements of Elmwood, NE; Madisen, Paden, and River Outz; Jereme Smith all of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchild Sophia Mantey-Smith of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Justin and Blaine Wills of Lincoln, NE; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and very dear friends. Shana was preceded in death by her husband Greg, her parents, Earl and Norma Wills, brothers Todd, Ivon and Douglas Wills and her nephew Ryne Wills.

A Celebration of Life will be held at North American Martyr Catholic Church at 10:30am on Saturday, July 1, 2023 followed by a loud and raucous celebration of both her and Greg at the Bauer household at 1:30pm. Memorials to the family for future designation can be sent to Casey Clements 424 N. 4th Street, Elmwood NE 68349.