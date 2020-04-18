Serafino “Bert” Bertolini
March 11, 1927 - April 15 2020
Bert graduated from Creighton Pharmacy School in 1952. He owned and operated Bert's Drug Store in West Point, NE for many years, and later worked at several drugstores in Lincoln, NE. Bert was a WWII Veteran and served as a Navy Corpsman.
Preceded in death by wife, Kathryn “Kitty” Bertolini; son, Daniel Bertolini; daughter, Kathryn Bertolini. Survived by sons, Mark S. Bertolini (Kathy), and Dr.Patrick Bertolini (Nancy); grandchildren, Benjamin Bertolini, Anthony Bertolini (Maggie), and Peter Bertolini; and, wife, Helen Bertolini.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, celebration of life services and private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials to be directed to Creighton University School of Pharmacy, and Oxbow Living Center, Ashland, NE.
