× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Serafino “Bert” Bertolini

March 11, 1927 - April 15 2020

Bert graduated from Creighton Pharmacy School in 1952. He owned and operated Bert's Drug Store in West Point, NE for many years, and later worked at several drugstores in Lincoln, NE. Bert was a WWII Veteran and served as a Navy Corpsman.

Preceded in death by wife, Kathryn “Kitty” Bertolini; son, Daniel Bertolini; daughter, Kathryn Bertolini. Survived by sons, Mark S. Bertolini (Kathy), and Dr.Patrick Bertolini (Nancy); grandchildren, Benjamin Bertolini, Anthony Bertolini (Maggie), and Peter Bertolini; and, wife, Helen Bertolini.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, celebration of life services and private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials to be directed to Creighton University School of Pharmacy, and Oxbow Living Center, Ashland, NE.

To send flowers to the family of Serafino Bertolini , please visit Tribute Store.