Senior menus: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% or fat-free milk and margarine. Condiments and dressing are available.

Monday -- Peanut butter chicken, rice, egg roll, broccoli and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Salisbury steak, baby baker potatoes, mixed vegetables and Texas toast.

Wednesday -- Chicken pot pie, green beans, raisin bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday -- Beef chili, cornbread with honey, corn, cookie and peaches.

Friday -- Country fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, peas, roll and blueberries.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.