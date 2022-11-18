 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior menus: Nov. 21-25

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.;

Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.;

Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% or fat-free milk and margarine.

Condiments and dressing are available.

Monday — Sesame chicken, crab Rangoon, rice, Oriental vegetables, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday — BBQ lil’ smokies or low-sodium hamburger patty, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, cornbread with honey, and mixed fruit.

Wednesday — Gumbo, hushpuppies, mixed vegetables, brownie and cherries.

ThursdayAging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

FridayAging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

