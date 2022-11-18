Senior menus: Nov. 21-25

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.;

Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.;

Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% or fat-free milk and margarine.

Condiments and dressing are available.

Monday — Sesame chicken, crab Rangoon, rice, Oriental vegetables, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday — BBQ lil’ smokies or low-sodium hamburger patty, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, cornbread with honey, and mixed fruit.

Wednesday — Gumbo, hushpuppies, mixed vegetables, brownie and cherries.

Thursday — Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday — Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.