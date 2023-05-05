Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; the exception is noon at the Belmont Senior Center.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Victory Park Center, 600 S. 70th St.; Washington Street Center, 2225 Washington St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk and margarine or butter with bread items. Condiments and dressing are served with sandwiches and salads.

Monday — Cheesy ham and potato casserole or low-sodium hamburger patty, Brussels sprouts, roll and apricots.

Tuesday — Half turkey and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, lettuce salad, fresh fruit and crackers.

Wednesday — Sloppy joe sandwich, chips, broccoli salad and fresh fruit.

Thursday — Hot open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and raspberries.

Friday — Half roast beef and Swiss sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, spinach salad and fruit.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.