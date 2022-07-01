 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
SENIOR MENUS

Senior menus: July 4-8

  • 0

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; exceptions are noon at the Bennet Senior Center, and 10 a.m. on the third Thursday only at the Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% or fat-free milk and margarine. Condiments and dressing are available. 

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed Independence Day.

Tuesday -- Chicken tacos with salsa, lettuce salad, gelatin and fruit.

People are also reading…

Wednesday -- Meatball sub, tater tots, mixed vegetables and an orange.

Thursday -- Cod sandwich with lettuce and tomato, three bean salad, pudding cup and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Beef chili, cinnamon roll, crackers, peas and a banana.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Doing this one thing might be the worst part of shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News