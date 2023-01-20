Senior menus: Jan. 23-27

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.; the exception is noon at the Belmont Senior Center.

All meals are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Washington Street Center, 2225 Washington St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; and a $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1% milk and margarine or butter with bread items. Condiments and dressing are served with sandwiches and salads.

Monday — Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheese, tortilla chips, guacamole, fruit and pudding.

Tuesday — BBQ pork sandwich, tater tots, baked beans and grapes.

Wednesday — Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, peas, roll and peaches.

Thursday — Sweet and sour pork, rice, egg roll, oriental vegetables, fortune cookie and peaches.

Friday — Salisbury steak, baby baked potatoes, mixed vegetables and Texas toast.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.