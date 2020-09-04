Senior menus for week of Sept. 7-11

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday — Aging Partners offices are closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday — Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Wednesday — Spinach and artichoke chicken casserole, corn, roll and fruit cocktail.
Thursday — Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, pudding and fruit juice.
Friday — Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, roll and pears.
