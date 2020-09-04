 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Sept. 7-11
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday — Aging Partners offices are closed for the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday — Open-face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Wednesday — Spinach and artichoke chicken casserole, corn, roll and fruit cocktail.

Thursday — Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, pudding and fruit juice.

Friday — Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, roll and pears.

