Senior menus for week of: Sept. 6-10

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday -- Ham slice, mashed potatoes, peas and a bread slice. The low sodium alternative is a chicken breast.
Wednesday -- Tater tot casserole, carrots, roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken fettuccini, green beans, bread slice and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Baked cod, corn, hushpuppies and peaches.