Senior menus for week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, roll and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, broccoli, bread and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Corndog, spinach salad, chips and orange.
Thursday -- Sliced turkey with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and tropical fruit.
Friday -- Barbecue chicken breast sandwich, fries, peas and carrots, and raspberries.
Saturday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. Low sodium alternative available for the month of October is a hamburger patty.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
