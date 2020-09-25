 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, roll and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, broccoli, bread and pineapple.

Wednesday -- Corndog, spinach salad, chips and orange.

Thursday -- Sliced turkey with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and tropical fruit. 

Friday -- Barbecue chicken breast sandwich, fries, peas and carrots, and raspberries.

Saturday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. Low sodium alternative available for the month of October is a hamburger patty. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News