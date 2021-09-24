Senior menus for week of: Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Beef chili, crackers, cinnamon roll, corn and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Pork tacos, lettuce salad, Spanish rice and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Turkey slice with gravy, twice-baked potatoes, roll and banana halves.
Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, Antiqua vegetables and raisin bread.
Friday -- Runza casserole, sweet potato tots, watermelon and pudding.