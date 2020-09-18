Senior menus for week of Sept. 21-25

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Chicken a la King, coleslaw and an apple.
Tuesday -- Baked cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables and cherries.
Wednesday -- Spaghetti bake, asparagus tips, breadstick and fruit Jell-O.
Thursday -- Ham slice, sweet potatoes, mushroom salad, melon chunks and roll. The low-sodium alternative available is chicken breast.
Friday -- Sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, raisin bread and fresh fruit.
