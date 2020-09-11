 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Sept. 14-18
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.

Tuesday -- Tater tot casserole, roll and pineapple.

Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.

Thursday -- Pulled pork on bun, three-bean salad, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Friday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.

