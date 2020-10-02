 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Oct. 5-10
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Shredded pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and mangos.

Tuesday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. Low-sodium alternative available during the month of October is hamburger patty.

Wednesday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and Jell-O.

Thursday -- Creamed turkey, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, roll and cherries.

Friday -- Beef and broccoli, rice, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Saturday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8 juice.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

