 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of: Oct. 4-8
0 Comments
SENIOR MENUS

Senior menus for week of: Oct. 4-8

  • 0

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Ham slice, mashed potatoes, peas and bread slice.

Tuesday -- Breaded chicken sandwich, three-bean salad, chips and applesauce.

Wednesday -- Baked cod, spinach salad, hush puppies and lemon cake. 

Thursday -- Beef and bean taco salad, tortilla chips, fruit juice and peaches. 

Friday -- Cheesy ham and potato casserole, mixed vegetables, raisin bread and green apple. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News