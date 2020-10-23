 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Oct. 26-31
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.

Tuesday -- Hamburger, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit.

Wednesday -- Chicken a la King, coleslaw and apple.

Thursday -- Baked cod, tartar sauce, wild rice, mixed vegetables and cherries.

Friday --Spaghetti bake, asparagus tips, breadstick and fruit Jell-O.

Saturday -- Haunted ham slice, spooky sweet potatoes, monster mushroom salad, troll roll and mummy melon chunks.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

