Senior menus for week of Oct. 26-31

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and peaches.
Tuesday -- Hamburger, chips, relish sticks and tropical fruit.
Wednesday -- Chicken a la King, coleslaw and apple.
Thursday -- Baked cod, tartar sauce, wild rice, mixed vegetables and cherries.
Friday --Spaghetti bake, asparagus tips, breadstick and fruit Jell-O.
Saturday -- Haunted ham slice, spooky sweet potatoes, monster mushroom salad, troll roll and mummy melon chunks.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
