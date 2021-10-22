Senior menus for week of Oct. 25-29

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- French toast sticks, turkey sausage patty, yogurt, glazed carrots, cookie and blueberries. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Tuesday -- Mexican chicken casserole, refried beans, salad, chips with salsa and grapes.
Wednesday -- Pulled pork on a bun, baby bakers, corn and mixed fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken fettuccini, green beans, bread slice and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Sloppy Joe, carrots, Fritos, dirt'n worms and fruit juice.