Senior menus for week of Oct. 19-24

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Caprese pasta salad, chicken breast, fruit juice and pudding.
Tuesday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, whole wheat roll and pears.
Wednesday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges.
Thursday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.
Friday -- Beef and bean taco, salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.
Saturday -- Pulled pork sandwich, three-bean salad, Rice Krispies treat and pears.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
