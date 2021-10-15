 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Oct. 18-22
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Tater tot casserole, carrots, roll and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Chicken salad on a croissant, broccoli cheddar soup, beets and melon mix. 

Wednesday -- Beef broccoli, white rice, crab rangoon, fortune cookie and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Tilapia, wild rice, peas, bread slice, pudding and mangos. 

Friday -- Turkey slice with gravy, twice-baked potatoes, roll and mixed berries. 

