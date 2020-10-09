Senior menus for week of Oct. 12-17

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.
Tuesday -- Shrimp scampi with bow tie pasta, carrots, roll and grapes.
Wednesday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll.
Thursday -- Spinach and artichoke casserole, corn, roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday -- Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Saturday -- Taco salad with beans, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit juice.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!