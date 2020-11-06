 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of Nov. 9-14
View Comments

Senior menus for week of Nov. 9-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Barbecue chicken breast on a bun, fries, peas, carrots and raspberries.

Tuesday -- Creamed turkey, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll and cherries.

Wednesday -- Aging Partners is closed for Veterans Day. 

Thursday -- Shredded pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and mangos. (The low sodium alternative available for the month of November is a chicken breast.)

Friday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. (The low sodium alternative available for the month of November is a chicken breast.)

Saturday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

 

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News