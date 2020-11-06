Senior menus for week of Nov. 9-14

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Barbecue chicken breast on a bun, fries, peas, carrots and raspberries.
Tuesday -- Creamed turkey, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, roll and cherries.
Wednesday -- Aging Partners is closed for Veterans Day.
Thursday -- Shredded pork sandwich, mixed vegetables and mangos. (The low sodium alternative available for the month of November is a chicken breast.)
Friday -- Sausage and peppers, rice and apricots. (The low sodium alternative available for the month of November is a chicken breast.)
Saturday -- Hot roast beef sandwich, fries, asparagus spears and fruit Jell-O.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
