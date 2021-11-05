Senior menus for week of Nov. 8-12

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken salad on a croissant, broccoli cheese soup, melon mix and beets.
Tuesday -- Hamburger on a bun with tomato and onion, tater tots and tropical fruit.
Wednesday -- Pulled pork on a bun, baby bakers, salad and mixed fruit.
Thursday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for Veterans Day.
Friday -- Corn dog coleslaw, muffin and tropical fruit. The low-sodium alternative available is a chicken breast.