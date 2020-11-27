 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 5
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, pudding and fruit juice. 

Tuesday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, whole wheat roll and pear.

Wednesday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges.

Thursday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.

Friday --  Tater tot casserole, roll and pineapple. 

Saturday --  Beef and bean taco, salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

