Senior menus for week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 5

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Caprese pasta salad, grilled chicken breast, pudding and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Chicken strips, tater tots, beets, whole wheat roll and pear.
Wednesday -- Meatball sub, peas and oranges.
Thursday -- Chicken fajitas, rice and peaches.
Friday -- Tater tot casserole, roll and pineapple.
Saturday -- Beef and bean taco, salad, tortilla chips and berry cup.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
