Senior menus for week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3
Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Standard

Monday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, chips and apple. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast. 

Tuesday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and cherries. 

Wednesday -- Beef and cabbage casserole, sweet potato tots, pudding and watermelon.

Thursday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans and cherries.

Friday -- Baked cod, spinach salad, hush puppies, lemon cake and peaches. 

Menus are subject to change. All meals include 1 percent milk, margarine or butter. The low-sodium alternative available during December is a hamburger patty. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads.

Suggested meal contributions are: $4, age 60 and over; $8, age 59 and under; $4 transportation suggested contribution, age 60 and over.

Holiday suggested meal contributions are $6 age 60 and over; $9, 59 and under.

