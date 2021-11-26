Senior menus for week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Monday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, chips and apple. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.
Tuesday -- Oven-baked chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll and cherries.
Wednesday -- Beef and cabbage casserole, sweet potato tots, pudding and watermelon.
Thursday -- Popcorn chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans and cherries.
Friday -- Baked cod, spinach salad, hush puppies, lemon cake and peaches.
The low-sodium alternative available during December is a hamburger patty. Condiments and dressing are available for sandwiches and salads.