Senior menus for week of Nov. 23-28

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Taco salad with beans, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Turkey slice, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, cranberries, roll and pumpkin delight.
Wednesday -- Spinach and artichoke chicken casserole, corn, roll and fruit cocktail.
Thursday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.
Saturday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.
