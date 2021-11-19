Senior menus for week of Nov. 22-26

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.
Monday -- Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, roll and pumpkin pie with whipped topping.
Tuesday -- Tilapia with tartar sauce, wild rice, peas, bread slice and mangos.
Wednesday -- Beef chili, crackers, cinnamon roll, corn and cherries.
Thursday -- Aging Partners office and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Friday -- Aging Partners office and all senior centers are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Aging Partners hosts Thanksgiving meals
Nov. 22-24 — Aging Partners invites mature adults and the public to enjoy Thanksgiving meals at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon two days in advance. Dates and locations are as follows:
Nov. 22 — Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.; Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth; Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Nov. 23 — Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
Nov. 24 — Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.; Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.
Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m.; noon at the Bennet Senior Center. Suggested contribution is $6, age 60 and older; $9, under age 60. The menu includes sliced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, roll with butter and pumpkin pie. Limited transportation is available within senior center boundaries, $4 suggested contribution, age 60 and older. More information: aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.