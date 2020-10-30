 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Nov. 2-7
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, raisin bread and fresh fruit. 

Tuesday -- Chicken salad on a bun, potato soup, crackers, baby carrots and berry cup. 

Wednesday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, Mandarin oranges and whole wheat roll.

Thursday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, pineapple and bread. 

Friday -- Corn dog, spinach salad, chips and orange.

Saturday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and cherries. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

