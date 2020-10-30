Senior menus for week of Nov. 2-7

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, raisin bread and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Chicken salad on a bun, potato soup, crackers, baby carrots and berry cup.
Wednesday -- Beef tips, tri-cut potatoes, Antigua vegetables, Mandarin oranges and whole wheat roll.
Thursday -- Cheesy chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, pineapple and bread.
Friday -- Corn dog, spinach salad, chips and orange.
Saturday -- Turkey slice with gravy, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, roll and cherries.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
