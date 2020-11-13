Senior menus for week of Nov. 16-21

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Beef and broccoli, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8 juice.
Wednesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. (The low-sodium alternative for the month of November is a chicken breast.)
Thursday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.
Friday -- Shrimp scampi with bow tie pasta, carrots, roll and grapes.
Saturday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)
