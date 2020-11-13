 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of Nov. 16-21
Senior menus for week of Nov. 16-21

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Beef and broccoli, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, fruit salad and V8 juice.

Wednesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, relish sticks and apple. (The low-sodium alternative for the month of November is a chicken breast.)

Thursday -- Pork tacos, chips, salad and mango pieces.

Friday -- Shrimp scampi with bow tie pasta, carrots, roll and grapes.

Saturday -- Sliced roast beef, red tri-cut potatoes, broccoli and roll.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)

 

