Senior menus for week of Nov. 15-19
Senior menus for week of Nov. 15-19

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers in Lincoln: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave. Meals are also served on Mondays at the senior center in Firth, 311 Nemaha St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays at the senior center in Bennet, 970 Monroe St.; and Wednesdays at the senior center in Hickman, 115 Locust St.

Monday -- Tuna noodle casserole, Antigua vegetables, raisin bread and apricots.

Tuesday -- Sweet and sour pork, rice, oriental vegetables, egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday --  Chicken fettuccini, green beans, bread slice and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Goulash, lima beans, breadstick and pears.

Friday -- Sliced roast beef, hash brown casserole, broccoli and cornbread. 

