Senior menus for week of May 4-8

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Beef tips, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, whole wheat bread and raspberries.
Tuesday -- Cod, broccoli salad, sourdough bread and fruit.
Wednesday -- Chili, cinnamon roll, roasted vegetables, crackers and berry cup.
Thursday -- Swedish meatballs, antigua vegetables, rice and peaches.
Friday -- Chicken noodle soup, crackers, baby bakers and kiwi.
