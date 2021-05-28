Senior menus for week of May 31-June 5

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.
Wednesday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, breadstick and pears.
Thursday -- Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty.
Friday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage link, beets and melon chunks.
Saturday -- Egg salad on a croissant, chicken noodle soup, V-8 and fresh fruit.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)