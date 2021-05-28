 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of May 31-June 5
  Updated
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday -- Cheeseburger, sweet potato tots, peas and carrots, and grapes.

Wednesday -- Chicken Alfredo, mixed vegetables, breadstick and pears.

Thursday --  Hot ham and cheese pinwheels, celery sticks and fresh fruit. The low-sodium alternative is a hamburger patty. 

Friday -- Pancakes, turkey sausage link, beets and melon chunks.

Saturday --  Egg salad on a croissant, chicken noodle soup, V-8 and fresh fruit.

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

