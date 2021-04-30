Senior menus for week of May 3-8

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Beef stir-fry, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Philly cheese steak, corn, chips and fruit juice.
Wednesday -- Shrimp pasta, breadstick, spinach salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and oranges.
Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange.
Saturday -- Gumbo, hush puppies, carrots and raspberries. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)