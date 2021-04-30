 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menus for week of May 3-8
0 comments

Senior menus for week of May 3-8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Beef stir-fry, vegetable egg roll, fortune cookie and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday -- Philly cheese steak, corn, chips and fruit juice.

Wednesday -- Shrimp pasta, breadstick, spinach salad and fresh fruit.

Thursday -- Cheesy chicken casserole, cornbread, stewed tomatoes and oranges.

Friday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, hard-boiled egg, beets and orange. 

Saturday -- Gumbo, hush puppies, carrots and raspberries. The low-sodium alternative is a chicken breast. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News