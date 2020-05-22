You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior menus for week of May 25-29
View Comments

Senior menus for week of May 25-29

{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Standard

Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for Memorial Day. 

Tuesday -- Deluxe hamburger, fries, strawberry delight and orange.

Wednesday -- Shrimp scampi, spinach salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit.

Thursday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.

Friday -- Half ham sandwich, potato soup, crackers and grapefruit.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News