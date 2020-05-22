Senior menus for week of May 25-29

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices are closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday -- Deluxe hamburger, fries, strawberry delight and orange.
Wednesday -- Shrimp scampi, spinach salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit.
Thursday -- Chicken and bacon skillet, corn, rice and fruit salad.
Friday -- Half ham sandwich, potato soup, crackers and grapefruit.
