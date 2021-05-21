 Skip to main content
Senior menus for week of May 24-29
Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.

Monday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.

Tuesday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches. 

Wednesday -- Barbeque chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears. 

Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail. 

Saturday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Memorial Day holiday. 

(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.) 

