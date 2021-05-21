Senior menus for week of May 24-29

Aging Partners Senior Centers are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Senior Center meals are being home-delivered at this time.
Monday -- Sloppy Joes, green beans, chips and fruit juice.
Tuesday -- Tilapia, rice, broccoli and peaches.
Wednesday -- Barbeque chicken sandwich, tater tots, corn and pears.
Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, salad, roll and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Chicken taco with onions and peppers, rice and fruit cocktail.
Saturday -- Aging Partners offices and all senior centers are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
(Saturday meals will be delivered with the Friday meals.)